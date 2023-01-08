Apparently the film adaptation of Gran Turismo is only the first of many projects for the small and big screen Playstation Productions. The division of sony indeed has more than 10 productions between films and TV series based on its IPs, some of which have actually already been known for some time.

This was revealed by Sandford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, and Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, after presenting the first official trailer for the Gran Turismo film at CES 2023. Specifically, it was said that the company has “more of ten projects in development and productions across film and television”.

As mentioned in the opening, many of these are already known, and include the God of War Amazon Prime TV series and Netflix’s adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn. Others, on the other hand, have been revealed by reliable portals such as Deadline. Here are the PlayStation movies and TV shows currently in production:

The Last of Us – TV series

Gran Turismo – movie

God of War – TV series

Horizon Zero Dawn – TV series

Uncharted – to be confirmed, but Sony has talked about a series of films

Twisted Metal – TV series

Days Gone – movie

Ghost of Tsushima – movie

Jak and Daxter – movie

Gravity Rush – movie

To those listed above we can also add the Death Stranding film unveiled in mid-December, but in this case we are talking about a collaboration from Hideo Kojima and Hammerstone Studios in which PlayStation Productions does not seem to be involved, at least not directly.

Among the projects in the pipeline, the first to arrive will be the HBO series of The Last of Us, expected in Italy on January 15, 2023, followed by the Gran Turismo film, scheduled for August 11.