PlayStation is one of Sony’s strongest divisions right now, and the Japanese company is leveraging its gaming intellectual property portfolio in other media as well, such as cinema (see the Uncharted movie) and television (The Last of Us is a great example). The head of Playstation Productionswhich deals with these projects, has also recently reconfirmed that they exist ten products in developmentbetween films, TV series and added that there is also “a little animation”.

He didn’t give more precise details, of course, but some projects are already known, such as the live-action series of God of War and the Horizon saga (Zero Dawn/Forbidden West/Call to the Mountain) or Gran’s film Tourism. We don’t know what could be accomplished in terms of animationbut an interesting IP could be Gravity Rush, which has already received animated shorts (even if the “death” of the IP doesn’t bode well).

Sony has already launched into animated projects related to its video games, such as the film of Ratchet & Clank which accompanied the reboot-remake of the first chapter arrived on PS4. Also, remember that Sony has an animation division (Sony Pictures Animation, which made the incredible Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse), as well as owning companies like Aniplex and Crunchyroll. It is therefore not strange that PlayStation Production looks in this direction.

Bella Ramsey will also be Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us Part II

We also remember that Bungie has confirmed its interest in targeting other media in addition to videogames with Destiny. Now that Bungie is a partner of PlayStation Studios, it is not impossible that PlayStation Productions has taken on the task of producing an animated saga on the Guardians. Considering the success of products such as Arcane and Castlevania, it is clear that even the public does not disdain the idea of ​​animated products related to video games.

The only thing that matters is that whatever project is in production receives the attention it deserves and that the quality is very high. tell us, what game would you like? to see in animated version?