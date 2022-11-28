The end of the year is just around the corner, which is why companies have brought out their best offers, this in order to obtain generous profits for all those video games that are sold. This is the case of PlayStationgiven that they already have the most interesting discounts, this ranges from applications, games and obviously subscriptions to PS Plus.

From today and until December 21 Players will be able to make their respective Christmas purchases, especially for the digital part, since they can even give titles to friends and family who have their identification for the PS Store. This also adds some DLC’s, so thoroughly reviewing everything wouldn’t hurt.

This also coincides with the last of the black friday and their discounts.

Here what refers to the subscriptions of Plus:

– PlayStation Plus Essential: $44.99 / €44.99 / £37.49 (normally $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99)

– PlayStation Plus Extra: $74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99 (normally $99.99 / €99.99 / £83.99)

– PlayStation Plus Premium: $89.99 / €89.99 / £74.99 (normally $119.99 / €119.99 / £99.99)

Something that is also being offered are discounts on dualsense controls, which normally have a 15% discount. This in stores like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart among others. To that is added the gift card, which has a slight discount.

Remember that until December 21 shopping can be done.

Via: VGC