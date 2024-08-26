According to well-known leaker Tom Henderson, the success of PlayStation Portal is pushing Sony to Evaluating a new handheldwhich means that there is some chance that a portable PlayStation will return to stores.

“PlayStation Portal has been very successful and Sony is watching very carefully the current handheld market,” Henderson wrote in response to a user who asked if the company was considering a return to that segment.

The leaker previously wrote that “almost everyone at Gamescom had some interesting talks about handhelds, and I think you should wait a little longer if you want to buy one: it looks like several new features and improvements are on the way.”