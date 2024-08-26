According to well-known leaker Tom Henderson, the success of PlayStation Portal is pushing Sony to Evaluating a new handheldwhich means that there is some chance that a portable PlayStation will return to stores.
“PlayStation Portal has been very successful and Sony is watching very carefully the current handheld market,” Henderson wrote in response to a user who asked if the company was considering a return to that segment.
The leaker previously wrote that “almost everyone at Gamescom had some interesting talks about handhelds, and I think you should wait a little longer if you want to buy one: it looks like several new features and improvements are on the way.”
A new PlayStation Portable?
Some may remember that exactly a month ago we wrote an editorial about the fact that the success of PlayStation Portal is making Sony think about the opportunity to launch a new portable console, and Henderson apparently confirmed our feelings.
The exact numbers are not yet known related to sales of Sony’s PS5 streaming device, but the company has said on more than one occasion that it was surprised by the reception given to PlayStation Portal.
Considering the enormous limitations of this product, which is precisely what it is only for playing content from your PS5 remotelya success of any proportion probably suggests a demand from users that the Japanese company is not satisfying for now.
