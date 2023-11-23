According to a post published by market analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana, and subsequently deleted, i sales data in USA Of PlayStation Portal they will be tracked like those of a “console” and not as an “accessory”, at Sony’s own request.

If you often read our pages you probably know that Circana is the company that provides sales data for the US video game market every month, offering an overview of the revenues recorded in a specific period and offering details relating to three main segments, namely hardware (which includes the PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles), the software and finally the accessories (a category which includes, for example, controllers, headphones and even viewers such as PlayStation VR2).

The latter is probably the category that many consider the most suitable in which to place PlayStation Portal, considering that it is not a device capable of running games natively, but rather uses remote play to allow you to play remotely with your games installed on PS5. In practice it is possible to use it only by connecting it to the console and this particular limitation fundamentally makes it a PS5 accessorymore than a real console.

Furthermore, to be picky, not even Sony has ever presented PlayStation Portal using the term “console” and the device on the official Direct.PlayStation store is sold in the “Accessories” category and not in the “Hardware” one. In short, the request made by the company to Circana is particular to say the least.