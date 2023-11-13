They are finally online reviews Of PlayStation Portal, the new Sony device for playing with PS5 in portable mode using the Remote Play functions. Our Pierpaolo Greco gave his opinion, as you can read here, and we can also find them online opinions of the international press.

Let’s start with Stuff, who writes: “Its large display and full suite of DualSense controls make the PlayStation Portal the ultimate remote gaming device for your PS5, but performance depends on the strength of your Wi-Fi.” The magazine rewards the display size, controls and streaming quality, but does not appreciate the price and the fact that it is an LCD and not an OLED.

Kotaku instead reports some issues, such as managing multiple accounts and the location of some buttons, but overall “I’ve been pretty impressed with the time I’ve spent with Portal so far. I’ve played for about six hours on a single charge and still have an autonomy bar to use.”

Inverse instead states “In its current form, the PS Portal seems like a toy to show off. You could buy one as a novelty to see what it’s like, but given the connection limitations, it’s very difficult to play Portal smoothly. It’s a unnecessary accessory: nice to have, but which can be easily avoided for the moment.”

The Verge writes: “My first impression is that this device is aimed primarily at die-hard PlayStation fans who want a simple, dedicated game streaming tool for use at home. It can be useful when the main TV is used by others or for bring games into other rooms, like the bedroom or bathroom, but $200 is a bit steep for such a single-use accessory for a $400-$500 console, especially when there are many other options available that you can already to possess.”

VGC says: “Your usage will vary, but if you find yourself interrupting your gaming sessions due to a TV being monopolized by others, then PlayStation Portal could be the reason to complete your backlog faster than you think.”

The SixthAxis instead reports: “PlayStation Portal sets out to do one thing and does it well, allowing you to play with PS5 separately from any screen it’s connected to and bringing with it haptic feedback, triggers and DualSense design. The fact is that it could and it should do more, not only connecting to the PS5, but also to the PS Plus cloud.”