PlayStation Portal it sold out practically everywhere, but it could soon return to stores, at least the US ones. She was the one who made it clear Sony itself, evidently also caught off guard by the success of the device for home streaming of games PS5 .

An unexpected success

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46bc2aqMdIlZTJ93

PlayStation Portal was launched on November 14, 2023 and quickly became unavailable in all major stores, including Amazon. Given the very high demand, many will be happy to know that PlayStation Directthe official PlayStation store, has suggested that new stock could be released soon… at least in the US.

In fact, a few days ago, a notice was published telling people to keep an eye on the site at the beginning of December for information on stocks. Unfortunately, no timing was provided and no other details were given to understand when PlayStation Portal will actually be purchasable again. The suspicion, however, is that it will return to stores sooner than Christmasa key period for increasing sales.

It must be said that there is no news relating to other territories. Therefore we cannot tell you whether the new stocks will also reach Europe and, specifically, theItaly, where no message was published. The fear is that many will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on PlayStation Portal.

As we were saying, the success of PlayStation Portal must have taken Sony itself by surprise. Naturally, the high sales have triggered phenomena that are now inevitable in cases of this kind, such as that of touting.

It is to be hoped that the large sales will push Sony to do something more advanced in the portable sector, perhaps finding a way to support its own cloud gaming with some devices with more features.