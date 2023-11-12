In the PlayStation Portal unboxing video we provided our first impressions of this unexpected handheld, which as mentioned it is not a portable console rather it limits itself to receiving streaming from a switched-on PlayStation 5.

Sony published a short teaser on social media to remind us that the exit Of PlayStation Portal is awfully close: the PS5 game streaming device will debut in stores in three days, on November 15th.

How many will have understood it?

The point, as underlined in some interventions also by our Pierpaolo Greco, is to understand how many they really understood the nature of this device and they won’t end up buying it imagining it’s some sort of heir to the PlayStation Vita and PSP, only to be resoundingly disappointed.

In light of the facts, PlayStation Portal presents itself as a simple accessory designed for those who need to play PS5 titles even on the move, “without having to turn on the TV”, being under a Wi-Fi network which in reality can be that of your home or not: from this point of view, Sony’s communication unfortunately does not appear very clear.

In fact, you have to check the FAQ at the bottom of the official page to discover that “Although the home Wi-Fi network is an excellent option for using the PlayStation Portal remote player (…), it is not mandatory.”

“With the PlayStation Portal Remote Player you can play anywhere you have access to a broadband Wi-Fi Internet connection with at least 5 Mbps usage. To best enjoy the game, a high-speed data connection of at least 15 Mbps is recommended. “