One of the major oddities that can be read in the reviews Of PlayStation Portal including ours, is simply the new peripheral for PS5 “it only and exclusively does what it was designed for”, but which in its own way is an excellent object. Yes, because it is built really well, it is very pleasant to handle and even integrates a Dual Sense, currently the top in terms of technology among controllers. Furthermore, the touch screen is excellent, given the price range, and playing with it is really pleasant.

Timid steps forward

PS VR2 also had to be compatible with PC

The idea that comes from this is that it is a truly wasted opportunity, something that with a little more effort could have represented the opening of the PlayStation ecosystem to a wider audience, but which as it stands is limited to slipping into a niche, moreover without any possibility of getting out. Taking advantage of the cloud gaming it could become an economic gateway to PlayStation games, with the possibility of also opening up to other worlds, such as the mobile one. Instead it was decided to follow a much more conservative approach, responding to a single need: that of those who want to play remotely at home with the console turned on.

In short, a valuable piece of gaming technology like PlayStation Portal can only be used for one purpose, automatically becoming something an end in itself. If we want it is the perfect representation of the philosophy of Jim Ryanthat is, his way of managing the brand and the company, made up of half-hearted openings and many wasted opportunities, absorbed by the enormous success of the consoles.

Let’s think about how it was conceived and launched PS VR2: an excellent VR headset, relegated to PS5 only, without even backwards compatibility with PS VR. Why not make it compatible at least with Windows PCs, so as to broaden its potential audience? The same goes for the arrival of PlayStation on PC, with the games arriving months or years after the console versions, when the hype effect is now reduced to a minimum and there is a need to completely redo the marketing for the new platform. Wouldn’t simultaneous launches be of greater benefit to everyone?

Said more generally, is there really still a need for this entrenchment? The feeling is that steps forward have been made and are being made, but that they are always too timid compared to the current market, which instead requires wider and quicker openings. Of course, PS5 sells well, this is undeniable, but precisely for this reason it could tempt fate more by facing the present for what it is, because it is precisely because of this wait-and-see attitude that paradoxes like this one are being created Bungieforced to fire after being elected as a judge of Sony’s live service games, because its only active title, Destiny 2, is performing badly, or delays like the one on services, which could instead be truly excellent, taking advantage of the company’s fame .

The hope is that the new CEO make PlayStation take a turn for the better, making its strategy clearer and clearer. Currently the risks are minimal, considering the results anyway, but in the future it would be nice if someone in charge would say “given the technology it uses, it would be appropriate for Portal to also support our cloud services” or “it’s a VR headset, the user We need PC”. Nothing that denies the PlayStation identity is clear, but that at least broadens its prospects.