Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, new details have finally arrived on Playstation Portalthe portable device that allows you to play games PS5 taking advantage of the Remote Play via Wi-Fi connection. Presented last May under the name of Project Q, in reality a similar product has been rumored for much longer, which immediately intrigued the players but also aroused fears for the potential limits of remote reproduction or for a possible high price.

Well, the Japanese company has answered some of the players’ doubts, let’s do a quick summary. PlayStation Portal will hit stores this year at an MSRP of 219.99 euros.

It is a device equipped with one 8-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 60fps, with a design that resembles that of a DualSense that has been cut in two and a tablet has been inserted in the middle. So much so that the controls will boast practically the same characteristics as the PS5 pad, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The device includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, while it does not have Bluetooth, which means that if you want to use wireless headphones you are practically forced to opt for the Pulse Elite headset and the Pulse Explore earbouds that use the new connection technology Playstation Link.

But how exactly does PlayStation Portal work? We assume that it is not a real console, but a remote reader with controllers. This means that the device itself is not able to run any games natively, rather it needs to connect to a PS5 to play the games installed on it via Sony’s Remote Play function. Let’s make it even simpler: using PlayStation Portal you will remotely control your PS5 directly, albeit with some limitations.

The connection between PlayStation Portal and PS5 is via WiFi internet connectionwith a minimum speed of 5 Mbps and a recommended speed of 15 Mbps. It is not necessary for both devices to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, with the possibility therefore of starting Remote Play even when away from home.

Through PlayStation Portal you can therefore play almost every game in the PS5 catalogfrom God of War Ragnarok to EA Sports FC 24, from Call of Duty to Baldur’s Gate 3. We didn’t say “almost” by chance, as it cannot play PS VR2 titles or launch those included in PlayStation Plus Premium via cloud gaming which supported streaming.

Clearly there are still some details that Sony has to define, such as battery life, which could equal that of the DualSense, and others that we will only be able to discover after extensive tests in the review phase, such as screen quality, Remote Play performance and the experience of use in short and long sessions.