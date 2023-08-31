After the information regarding the price and details of PlayStation Portal, therefore also comes a launch date for the device, which since the presentation with the code name of Project Q has sparked very conflicting opinions.

Playstation Portal has one exit date official, announced by Sony in conjunction with the opening of preorder : the handheld designed for Remote Play from PS5 will be available in stores starting November 15th.

For Remote Play only

In fact, we are talking about a device that can only be used to stream content from your PS5, possibly also accessible remotely: a convenience when you are away from home, but at a price not indifferent: € 219.99.

“The PlayStation Portal remote player will be released in select markets on 15 November 2023 and is now available to pre-order at direct.playstation.com in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal,” reads the PlayStation Store update.

“Additionally, starting September 29, 2023, the PlayStation Portal remote player will also be available to pre-order from select retail outlets in these countries, as well as Canada and Japan. Additional regional availability will be announced at a later date.”