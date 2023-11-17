PlayStation Portal sold out everywhere, against all odds. Which is exactly what most of the PlayStation players he wanted? Apparently all those who criticized it, even mocked it in some way, were wrong, because that controller with a screen glued onto it, equipped with a single function, seems to have been exactly what everyone was waiting for: the real exclusive of Christmas 2023 to put under the tree.

In the end it seems that PlayStation Portal was liked more than expected

When a product is successful, the first thing that comes to mind is that in that specific historical moment the specific target for which it was designed needed precisely that object. From that moment on, all the negative comments relating to the potential of its impact on the market end up losing meaning.

Mind you, not them criticisms, which of them are not affected by sales, but all those issues that revolve around the reasons that should have slowed down their diffusion among the masses. Since they didn’t do it, they were evidently weaker than we thought or, at least, they weren’t well focused.

It has no functions, the PlayStation cloud itself does not run on it, it cannot be used away from the console, you can do the same using one smartphones with dedicated controller… these are all criticisms that fit perfectly with PlayStation Portal, undeniable indeed, as explained in our review, but at the same time they leave the time they find, because it is now indisputable evidence that in hundreds of thousands they were waiting for something else.

So all those who defined him as a device useless and underexploited, including the writer, and who thought that it would have no impact on the market precisely because of its enormous shortcomings, were dazzled by the idea that consumption had to follow a logic that in reality does not exist, at least not in the optimistic terms that they see those described above as purchasing limitations.

What can I say, the market can sometimes surprise and, like the phenomenon skibidi toilet teaches us, success can come unexpectedly.