Updating the Playstation Blog official Sony Interactive Entertainment provides new details on the peripheral which is essentially a controller DualSense equipped with a screen, connectable to the console via Wi-Fi. From today we can refer to this missing console with a name, that is Playstation Portal. It will be released later in 2023 and will cost in Europe €219.99.

Through Playstation Portal all PS5 games can be played remotely, while remaining at home, using the 8-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1080p and 60fps.

New details are also provided on the Pulse Elite headset and on the Pulse Explore, the wireless earbuds compatible with PlayStation 5 through the teaser trailer that we include below.

PULSE Explore & PULSE Elite

Source: Playstation Blog