PlayStation Portal will cost $199 at launch, which would be about 3,345 Mexican pesos. As for his departure date, he still does not have an exact date but it is expected to arrive at the end of this 2023. Perhaps at Christmas time to take advantage of the season.

This device will have the haptic response and adaptive triggers of the DualSense. It will also have an 8-inch LCD screen, capable of a resolution of 1080p at 60fps. Which will allow a “fully immersive experience that is expected of high-quality games.”

The description of PlayStation Portal indicates that it is perfect for those who share the space where they play with someone. Since with it they can enjoy their games while someone else watches television or they can simply take their game to another part of the house. Will you give it a try?

How does PlayStation Portal work?

PlayStation Portal connects to your PS5 console via Wi-Fi. After that you can enjoy the compatible games that you have installed on your console. If for some reason you find its controls uncomfortable, you can connect a DualSense to it.

It should be noted that it is not a portable console as such, since you will have to stay close to the PS5 to use it. In addition to the fact that not all the games available on the console will be compatible with this new device.

