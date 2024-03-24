PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory to February in the USA, according to data collected by Circana: the sector has seen growth of 25% compared to 2023 and the PS5 streaming device has contributed to this.

In the midst of the information that includes the ranking led by Helldivers 2, first among the games ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the analyst Mat Piscatella also spoke about PlayStation Portal and its current successwhich exceeded Sony's expectations.

“Spending on accessories grew 25% in February compared to last year, totaling $219 million, generated in part by a 14% increase in gamepad sales as well as the new gaming segment accessories for Remote Playwhich includes PlayStation Portal,” Piscatella wrote.

“PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory in February in terms of revenue, while the DualSense Edge controller of PS5 remains the most popular accessory of 2024 so far.”