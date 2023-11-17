













That’s what it reveals a search on eBay, especially in the UK. This device that allows you to play PS5 games remotely is selling for more than £300.

What is the normal price of the PlayStation Portal in the UK? Well, 199.99 pounds, so instead of selling for $4,291 Mexican pesos, it is selling for more than $6,437.

A notice can be read on the PlayStation Direct store page. This says ‘not available? We are working hard to make more stock available. Check back on Wednesday, November 22. So there is a window of return.

Fountain: Sony.

The PlayStation Portal shortage problem also affects the United States. On the same page but in its American version there is a mention that says ‘at the beginning of December’.

At this time it is difficult to say if this peripheral is popular because of what it offers or if it is actually the resellers who are ‘overinflating’ it.

The latter because they are causing an unhealthy artificial shortage that could collapse by itself.

So far PlayStation Portal reviews have given mixed results. There is no shortage of media praising the hardware itself. But they also highlight that it is not designed for everyone and that is why its scope is limited.

Fountain: Sony.

Especially since it’s not a true laptop but just a peripheral that lets gamers stream video games from their console. Likewise, some mention that it is best to have a strong Internet signal.

