The person who shares the information, Genki (@Genki_JPN), reveals that in the main Japanese stores it is not possible to reserve this new peripheral with which a PS5 can be played remotely.

PlayStation Portal is out of stock on Amazon Japan as well as stores such as Rakuten Books, Yodobashi, Bic Camera, Yamada Webcom, Sofmap, Joshin, Sony Store, Edion, Aeon, Nojima and AmiAmi.

Some of them are stores specialized in electronic products and video games, while others are more general.

At first glance it seems to be a success for Sony but it is necessary to point out one problem and that is the number of units.

That is, it is unknown how many PlayStation Portal units Sony’s PlayStation division decided to send to Japanese lands.

Genki points this out by saying ‘take this with caution as Japan still has a huge PS5 console resale problem and we don’t know the number of units supplied’.

However, there are those who say that it is possible that Sony’s expectations regarding its sales are met.

Although the PlayStation Portal is not a portable console like the PSP or PS Vita, it is likely to attract the attention of Japanese players.

Its launch is planned for November 15, 2023 worldwide. In relation to Japan, its price will be 29,980 yen.

In the United States it will cost $199.99 dollars, around $3,537 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. All we have to do is wait and see how this device does in other countries.

