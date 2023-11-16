The information comes from an interview with the Japanese publication AV Watch, translated from Japanese to English by PlayStationLifestyle.net, during which Hideaki Nishino – Senior Vice President of Platform Experience – stated: “Instead of aiming for profit, we want increase the amount of time spent playing PS5 . If you can play games anywhere, I think some people will certainly spend more time playing video games.”

PlayStation Portal is a new PS5 accessory, a device designed to be able to use your console even when your home TV is not available, thanks to remote play. This is a product that has divided gamers, between those who find it useless and those who see potential (especially with the potential arrival of the cloud). From Sony’s point of view, however, what is the purpose of PS Portal? Although it might seem absurd, the goal It’s not about earning money .

What exactly does Nishino’s statement mean?

PS Portal can play any game installed on PS5, but for now it does not support the cloud

Nishino’s answer might seem a little strange, but it really isn’t. It’s easy to take an additional step and assume that the goal is the gain, but not direct. In other words, PS Portal is a way to keep a certain segment of players on PS5 for longer: the more time they spend with PS5 via remote play, the less time they invest on other portable platforms – such as smartphones, Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch – and consequently it is more likely that when having to buy a new game they will give priority to the PS5 version.

At the same time, let’s assume that Sony doesn’t want to make a huge loss with PS Portal anyway. What Nishino means is that PlayStation isn’t interested in placing a huge number of devices, but simply in reaching that small group of users who want to play PS5 in remote play.

