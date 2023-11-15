It is not certain, however: considering how many PS5s have already been placed in the world, it is also possible that, simply, of the many users who own the new Sony console, many find themselves in the specific condition in which PlayStation Portal becomes a fundamental tool (such as when have children/partners who monopolize the TV, for example). At this point we are waiting with curiosity to see what the first findings will be on the sales , which might even surprise you. On the other hand, Sony is also in a phase of great push on the hardware front: at the beginning of 2023 it launched PlayStation VR2, while in recent days the new revision of the PS5 in a “slim” version, so to speak, is arriving in stores , while the console in general continues to sell notable quantities around the world. It must be said that the virtual reality viewer does not seem to have achieved particularly notable results, given Sony’s continued silence on the matter, but Portal could follow a decidedly different trajectory.

PlayStation Portal releases today also in Italy and it is difficult to predict its performance on the market, as it is a very peculiar device. The first reactions to the “Q project” were not the best, and even after its official presentation it continued to be an object looked at with a certain suspicion, at least by those who understood well what it really was, but the first responses on the market they seem to have been positive, at least judging by the bookings. PlayStation Portal could therefore sell very well, but I suspect that at least some buyers might not clear how it works thinking of taking home a real portable console, is cool.

An interesting tool but with many doubtful points

PlayStation Portal in action

The portability and the (relatively) accessible price place it conceptually at odds with PlayStation VR2, however it is a tool characterized by strong technical and design limitations that push it towards a use that seems truly niche. In light of these limitations, i 220 euros requested as a price for a tool that is essentially used to play near a solid Wi-Fi connection are not few, considering also that the device does not use Bluetooth and could therefore require the additional purchase of compatible headphones. Thinking about those technological gems that were PSP and PS Vita at the time, it is almost difficult to think that Sony found itself launching a device that is essentially a DualSense divided in half with a screen (LCD) glued in the middle and usable only in remote play through a connected PS5, but that’s it.

It’s a wager, precisely, but which Sony knows it can launch, considering the credit it enjoys among its large user base who welcomed the PS5 with enormous enthusiasm, even after the price increases of consoles, games and subscriptions, moreover. To tell the truth, perhaps a minimum amount of caution is needed precisely on this aspect: as we said above, the high cost of PlayStation VR2 does not seem to have convinced large masses of potential users (at least for now), and also on the PlayStation Plus front something could have gone wrong, so it’s not like Sony can always play it safe, but the appeal of the portable game could be great, also considering that perhaps not everyone has fully understood that it’s not really a portable console. The requirements to make it work in the best way also require a decidedly good connection, which further limits its use, but it is possible that various users who own PS5 find themselves in the situation of not always being able to use the TV to which it is connected, and this is the case, a bit specific to be honest, in which Portal finds its maximum expression.

However, there is another consideration to make, which will probably be shared by all buyers who follow the gaming panorama with more attention: the fact that Sony is investing in strengthening the infrastructure cloud, with the recent launch of PS5 games in this mode, clearly leaves the door open to possible future developments also for PlayStation Portal, which could soon receive support for this functionality through an update. In this case, its usefulness would increase significantly.