Apparently PlayStation Portal is proving to be the object of desire, so much so that Sony’s new portable device is sold out in several countries of the world a few days after launch. And as per tradition in these cases, the touts are taking advantage of it offering the device at high prices on portals such as eBay.

In Italy at the time of writing PlayStation Portal appears sold out at Amazon.it but for those interested it is still available at other retailers, such as GameStop, and the official Direct.PlayStation portal, but it is not excluded that it will soon be unavailable almost everywhere.

Less fortunate are players in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries around the world, where PlayStation Portal it is sold out at the major stores and also on the Direct.PlayStation portal, where it is recommended to check the availability of the product again on November 22nd.