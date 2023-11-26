Couldn’t miss it Digital Foundry review on PlayStation Portalwhich returned a positive image of the new Sony device but with major limitations imposed precisely by the remote play technology on which it is based.

By itself, the hardware is priced quite a bit positively from the famous British column: as everyone said, PlayStation Portal is essentially a DualSense divided in half with an 8-inch screen inserted in the middle, and has all the positive characteristics of the PS5 controller on its side.

Also the displayalthough not at the level of an OLED (it is in fact a standard LCD), it performs very well especially with illuminated scenes and in terms of color rendering, while obviously it loses a lot on dark tones due to the limited contrast.

The big problem with Portal, for Digital Foundry, is inherent in the streaming technology used for remote play, which involves significant input lag and instability that can depend on numerous factors.

To try to reduce these inconveniencesDigital Foundry recommends connecting at least the PS5 to the router via cable, so as not to encounter further lag affecting the connection, however even with this configuration you must try not to stay too far from the WiFi antenna for an optimal experience.

However, even in the best situation tested in the review, Portal introduces a input lag of approximately 60-80 additional milliseconds compared to the average one recorded with the console connected to the TV, which is worse than the results that could be recorded using the Nintendo Wii U GamePad, based essentially on the same concept.