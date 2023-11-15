Hideaki Nishino, the senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainmentexplained why the gaming peripheral PlayStation Portal does not support it cloud streamingdespite having all the features to do so.
According to Nishino, who spoke about it in an interview with the Japanese magazine AV Watch, the only difference between the remote play and cloud streaming is to be found in the location of the servers, so PlayStation Portal would have no technical limitations whatsoever to support it.
Sony, however, doesn’t just want to tick off rumors of additions, but to make sure that, in case of implementation, cloud gaming is done well.
Cloud gaming
For now Sony has enabled cloud streaming only on PS5in some selected regions and, despite the excellent feedback, considers the feature to be in its infancy.
In short, Sony wants to proceed with caution, which is also understandable. Nonetheless, a device like the PlayStation Portal appears a bit underexploited for remote play only. We’ll see if anything new will be added with future updates, which we hope won’t make us wait too long.
For the rest we remind you that PlayStation Portal is available.
#PlayStation #Portal #heres #compatible #cloud #gaming