Hideaki Nishino, the senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainmentexplained why the gaming peripheral PlayStation Portal does not support it cloud streamingdespite having all the features to do so.

According to Nishino, who spoke about it in an interview with the Japanese magazine AV Watch, the only difference between the remote play and cloud streaming is to be found in the location of the servers, so PlayStation Portal would have no technical limitations whatsoever to support it.

Sony, however, doesn’t just want to tick off rumors of additions, but to make sure that, in case of implementation, cloud gaming is done well.