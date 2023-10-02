A few months ago the supposed portable console that PlayStation had in planning was announced, obviously we are talking about Portalwhich actually serves to stream the console PS5 through a permanent internet connection. This functionality has made fans not have faith in the device, but despite the bad reviews, it seems that this will not affect its sales.

Since it was shown, fans have not been happy with what is offered, since basically you have to have the device attached to the console and even with this, some lag problems could be expected due to the user’s connection. Added to that is the fact that it will cost $200 USDsomething that was initially expected to be more expensive, and that is because it is a simple accessory for those who want to play on a small screen.

This device has not gone on sale for our region, but in Japan it has been advanced a couple of months, specifically it was launched on September 29, with a most surprising reception among the public in question. And according to what is reported by some pages specialized in the brand, the device has been sold out, so in stores like amazon or officers of sony can’t be found.

That means two possible things, the first is that there really haven’t been that many devices on sale to test the waters with the interest of people looking to play as much as they can. PS5 on a screen that is a little more comfortable and in the palm of your hand. The second is that many copies have gone on sale and that the excitement of the audience has given it a highly anticipated success.

Remember that the PlayStation Portal the is launched November 15 in official and participating department stores,

Via: Pure PlayStation

Editor’s note: The truth is that this screen could have some opportunity, but I don’t think I’ll pay $4000 pesos for it. I think that for a little more you can get a Nintendo Switch and it is a console in itself, so maybe if they make it cheap later.