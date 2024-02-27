PlayStation Portal Is he doing a good job in terms of sales? We don't know this precisely since Sony has not yet disclosed any numerical data on the matter, but it has nevertheless made a rather interesting announcement in this regard.

According to what was reported by Twisted Voxel, the vice president of distribution of PlayStation Hiromi Wakai stated that Portal's demand is positively surprising the company. In short, no numerical data, but it seems that Sony's expectations have been exceeded regarding sales of the platform.

PS Portal was created to adapt to the very specific needs of some users and, for this reason, the limited enthusiasm of the users at the time of the announcement was expected. However, a truly unexpected role was played by those who were the first to purchase the product, as they “opened the eyes” of the rest of the skeptics by showing some alternative and non-obvious uses of the platform, and, again these first buyers, made a great publicity thanks to their enthusiastic reviews.”

Early reviewers of Portal have indeed reported excellent stability of the device in situations with a good home network available. Wakai finally stated that he was satisfied with the fact that the majority of users fully understood the idea behind this platform, thus enhancing its innovative aspects.



