Playstation 5 since its first launch it has had a synonym: sensations. Yes, because only by picking up a DualSense (and its revised and corrected version, the Edge) you experience emotions and thrills unlike any other device that was on the market before. Along with the controller we have headphones 3D Pulse but Sony’s challenge today becomes greater: first known as PlayStation Qtoday we know that his name is Playstation Portal and its use is confirmed or the Remote Play. The news doesn’t end here, make yourself comfortable!

Playstation Portal

The idea is to bring in the palm of our hands, the visual and sensory experience of Playstation 5: a haptic controller DualSense with an 8-inch LCD screen in between, a resolution 1080p and 60 fps guaranteed. On paper, there is everything you could wish for to guarantee us fast and fluid gameplay whether we were on vacation or simply on the sofa while those next to us watch a movie.

Through a connection Wi-Fi you can access your PS5 wherever you are which is at home, you can start the installed games or the one on the disc inserted in the console, you will also have a port available standard 3.5 audio jack; for the moment there is no support for PS VR2 games and PlayStation Plus Premium Cloud Streaming games but from time to time.

The launch window of Sony PlayStation Portal is scheduled for the end of the year and will cost €219.99 versus the slightly lower cost in the US which is $199.99.

Pulse Elite & Pulse Explore: the new way to hear

Pulse Elite is the revised and corrected version of the already excellent Pulse 3D currently on the market: a new lossless audio system and now is equipped with a retractable boom microphone with a new system that blocks the surrounding noise allowing the passage of our voice in a clear and limpid way. All this is possible thanks to the integrated artificial intelligence capable of filtering the sounds in the background. The package also includes the charging hook, to be installed at will for wireless charging.

PulseExplore is for gamers who like to dare and who travel often: she too has AI for background sound cancellation, it stands out for its practical charging base that doubles as a carrying case. Leveraging technology Playstation Link with low latency audio and can easily include multiple listening devices, such as PS5 with the USB adapter and PlayStation Portal.

When using, whether you choose the former or the latter, you will need to apply a practical USB adapter to PS5 which will be delivered to you in the original packaging (is also sold separately for use on pc And Mac) in order to allow you the optimal use of the product and experience this new hearing technology. However, the connection is wireless via Bluetooth for which you will have available two channelsboth Bluetooth and PS Link to use at the same time if you want to connect them for example on the cell phone and answer the phone without having to interrupt the game; the headset will lower the game volume and allow you to speak clearly on the phone and then return to the game when the call ends.

The launch window will be roughly the same as PlayStation Portal while the prices will be €149.99 for the Pulse Elite And €219.99 for Pulse Explorealthough it may seem like a high price for in-ear headphones, we want to remind you that both models use a innovative technology called “with magnetic drivers” one of a kind which reproduces exactly the level of sound you would have with a jack wire, the same system that is used in professional studios.