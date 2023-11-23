New Sony hardware related to the brand has been officially launched PlayStationThis is the PS Portala device that works as a tablet linked to the PS5, this in order to have a portable version of the console but let’s say it is more limited. Although the opinions are not the best, the device has sold a lot, to the point that last week it beat competing consoles with a long time on the market in sales.

According to what was recently reported by the media, among the November 13 and 19 of the same month, accounts were made of the total number of devices sold, with a total of 5,000 copies sold, this at least captured in the country of Spain. On the other hand, in the same region only 2,000 consoles have been sold. Microsoftthis doing a combination between Xbox Series X/Ssomething that may be incomprehensible despite the seasonal sales.

It is worth mentioning that the device is quite in demand at the moment, since it is basically impossible to get in physical stores and also in digital stores. sony, this has as a possible answer that few units are being launched on the market or that it has simply become a success. More data will have to be obtained from other parts of the world where it has been launched, given that certain regions were also left off the map.

One of the clearest examples is Mexicosince up to this moment it has not been put on sale, and it is not known if it will actually arrive in stores at some point, something that is strange, given that the PSVR2 The day of the global premiere has just arrived. However, it is well known that this virtual reality device has not had the best sales, and with this the issue could have arisen of being afraid of launching units and having them sit on the shelves collecting dust.

Also, keep in mind that many people already have the Microsoft console, and the PS Portal It’s something newer.

Via: PlayStationLifeStyle

Editor’s note: Personally, I would buy something more interesting than the PS Portal, with this I am talking directly about the Steamdeck, which offers better things than just taking the PS5 signal and projecting it on the screen with a dualsense attached. I really don’t like it, because you absolutely need to connect to the internet.