Among the features announced by Sony for Playstation Portal there are no precise data yet on the battery life and its capacity, but early evidence reportedly could be similar to that of the DualSense controllerwhich allows you to make initial estimates.

Reportedly, Sony has not yet finalized the size of the battery within PlayStation Portal, but according to IGN and CNET, among the first publications to be able to try the device in question, the manufacturer’s idea is to take the present one as a model within DualSense.

This means we could expect battery life between 6-8 hours duration, considering how the PS5 controller works. In fact, the device in question is essentially a DualSense divided in half and with a display inserted in the middle, so it is possible that the internal components also take a lot from the standard controller.