Among the features announced by Sony for Playstation Portal there are no precise data yet on the battery life and its capacity, but early evidence reportedly could be similar to that of the DualSense controllerwhich allows you to make initial estimates.
Reportedly, Sony has not yet finalized the size of the battery within PlayStation Portal, but according to IGN and CNET, among the first publications to be able to try the device in question, the manufacturer’s idea is to take the present one as a model within DualSense.
This means we could expect battery life between 6-8 hours duration, considering how the PS5 controller works. In fact, the device in question is essentially a DualSense divided in half and with a display inserted in the middle, so it is possible that the internal components also take a lot from the standard controller.
A portable PlayStation for streaming gaming
In any case, the matter is not yet finalized, so it is not excluded that Sony will be able to introduce a battery anymore roomy, therefore we await further elucidations in this regard. PlayStation Portal was announced with price and details this week, and so far we’ve only seen a few video proofs, waiting for more precise information.
For those who have not followed the question, it is a portable device that Sony has developed mainly for streaming games, only that at the moment it only works through remote play via PS5 and not with PlayStation Plus cloud gaming, at least for now .
#PlayStation #Portal #Battery #life #similar #DualSense
Leave a Reply