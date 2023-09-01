Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that Playstation Portalthe special peripheral that allows you to play titles remotely Playstation 5 taking advantage of a Wi-Fi connection, the next one will come out November 15th. The recommended price in Italy, as already confirmed, will be €219.99.

We see below a new trailer dedicated to the device.

PlayStation Portal – Pre-order trailer

The PlayStation Portal remote player will be released in select markets on 15 November 2023 and is now available to pre-order at direct.playstation.com in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, starting September 29, 2023, the PlayStation Portal remote player will also be available to pre-order from select retail outlets in these countries, as well as Canada and Japan. Additional regional availability will be announced later. PlayStation Portal remote player PlayStation Portal brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. Includes the main features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback*. The brilliant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of delivering 1080p resolution at 60fps, for the high-definition viewing experience you expect from high-quality games from top-notch developers. PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers who may need to share a TV in the living room or simply play PS5 games in another room. PlayStation Portal connects remotely to PS5 via Wi-Fi**, so you can quickly switch between PS5 and PlayStation Portal. With PlayStation Portal, you can play supported games installed on your PS5 console and use the DualSense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm input for wired audio. PS VR2 games that require the headset and games played via PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming are not supported.***

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via PlayStation Blog