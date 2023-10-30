Through Amazon Italy is currently still available Playstation Portal reservation, the portable gaming platform for PS5 from Sony. The current price is €219.90 and the release date is set for November 15, 2023. You can find the device at this address or reach the Amazon page via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €219.99. The device is currently on reservation at a guaranteed minimum price: that is, in the event of discounts these will automatically apply to your order without you having to do anything. Reservation is free as always and can be canceled before shipping at no cost. The product will be sold and shipped by Amazon.

PlayStation Portal it is a device designed to play PS5 games that you have installed on PS5 using the wi-fi network. You can’t play over a mobile network and can’t use the cloud, at least at the moment. The product has an 8″ LCD screen capable of reproducing 1080p resolution at 60 fps. This is a way to play your PS5 games without having to directly use the console and the television connected to it.