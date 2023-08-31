sony has announced the release date of its next Remote Play device, the playstation portal. A tweet from the official Twitter account of PlayStation revealed that the device will launch “in select markets” on November 15. The wearable is now available for pre-order in the store PS Direct in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Starting September 29, it will be available for pre-order at “select other retailers” in those countries, as well as Japan and Canada. He playstation portal It will cost $199.99 when it launches on November 15, but even though it looks like a traditional handheld gaming console, you’ll only be able to stream games from one console. PS5.

“He playstation portal It’s the perfect device for gamers in homes where they may need to share their living room TV or just want to play video games. PS5 in another room in the house,” he said. sony in a blog post last week. “He playstation portal will remotely connect to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you can quickly switch between playing on your PS5 to you playstation portal. He playstation portal can play compatible games that are installed on your console PS5 and use the controller DualSense“.

He playstation portal is exclusively a Remote Play device and will not provide access to cloud streaming of games on Playstation Plus Premium. As such, players will need to have the hardware of PS5 so that the playstation portal works as expected.

Even if the players have a PS5they will not be able to use it to stream games over PS Plus Premium and then pass that on to Portal.

“The games of PSVR2which require the headset, and games that are streamed via cloud streaming from Playstation Plus PremiumThey are not compatible,” he said. sony.

Editor’s note: Look, the only good thing I have to say about this thing is that it does look nice and it sure is a lot more comfortable than a nintendoswitchbut… depending on the PS5it’s too expensive and useless, will you include some apps to compensate?