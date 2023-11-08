It’s almost time for the release of PlayStation Portalwith launch set for November 15, 2023, and it’s already time for the first unboxing video unofficial one popped up online, in this case from Spain.
The video was published by the HobbyConsolas site, and having been released well ahead of its time, it does not test the device turned on, but serves above all to see the classic unboxing experience, with a first direct contact with the machine in reality, also with an interesting comparison with Steam Deck.
This also allows you to have a more precise idea of dimensions and dimensions.
The design continues to be decidedly bizarre, being in effect a DualSense broken in two and with a screen attached between the two halves, but this also brings some advantages in terms of gaming experience.
A DualSense with screen
The fact of having in all respects the same controls as a DualSense it should in fact make it particularly comfortable, as well as having replicated all the standard features of the controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
The dimensions they are similar to those of Steam Deck, even if PlayStation Portal seems slightly wider, but the empty spaces compared to the compactness of the Valve machine could give a sense of greater lightness, perhaps.
We remind you that PlayStation Portal will be released on November 15th and that it is not really a portable console: it is a device specifically designed for streaming gaming using the PS5 remote play function and which does not work with the PlayStation cloud.
This also means that you need to own a PS5 to be able to use PlayStation Portal, which could cause some confusion when purchasing.
