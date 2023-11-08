It’s almost time for the release of PlayStation Portalwith launch set for November 15, 2023, and it’s already time for the first unboxing video unofficial one popped up online, in this case from Spain.

The video was published by the HobbyConsolas site, and having been released well ahead of its time, it does not test the device turned on, but serves above all to see the classic unboxing experience, with a first direct contact with the machine in reality, also with an interesting comparison with Steam Deck.

This also allows you to have a more precise idea of ​​dimensions and dimensions.

The design continues to be decidedly bizarre, being in effect a DualSense broken in two and with a screen attached between the two halves, but this also brings some advantages in terms of gaming experience.