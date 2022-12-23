Each month playstation plus give away different games to your subscribers. With January only a few days away, the free titles on the service have just been leaked. These will be: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76 Y Axiom Verge. Which will be available to download all month.

Source: E.A.

Of the trio of free PlayStation Plus titles for January, perhaps the most striking is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. This puts us in control of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi who survived Order 66 and is in hiding. However, circumstances lead him to embark on a great intergalactic adventure.

For his part, Fallout 76 is an installment of Bethesda’s beloved fps franchise with rpg elements. This is an online multiplayer title where you can enjoy typical Fallout gameplay. But here you will be able to meet hundreds of other players on your adventures. Although it had a somewhat disastrous launch, the continued support it received made it a game to keep an eye on.

Finally we have Axiom Verge 2, a game with metroidvania-style gameplay and a futuristic story. Here we take control of the president of a powerful company, who receives a mysterious message that takes her to Antarctica. Its story and its central mystery alone make playing it very worthwhile. Not to mention the great influence of him in the video games of the eighties and nineties. Did any of these PlayStation Plus freebies catch your eye?

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s online gaming subscription service. Apart from letting you enjoy the multiplayer component of various games, it has other benefits. For example, the fact that it gives you free games every month and the possibility of saving your save files in the cloud.

Source: PlayStation

It also has three different levels of subscription. One of them adds the possibility of playing a wide catalog of games. While the other does the same, but with the addition of some classic games from the history of the Sony console. Are you already subscribed?

