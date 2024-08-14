Sony has revealed its PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra video game lineup for August 2024, which will arrive, as the case may be, for PS4 and PS5. Something that is very clear when looking at their releases is that on this occasion two franchises have priority over the others, Sword Art Online and TimeSplitters.

In the case of the first, whose origin is a famous light novel and anime, it is represented by five of its most recent video games.

As for the second, TimeSplittersthere are three titles coming to PlayStation Plus in the form of classics. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like there will be a new installment of the series in the future, and all because whoever owns the respective rights is not interested in reviving it.

So all players can do is reminisce about the glories of the past with the original trilogy, whose refined gameplay makes it transcend time.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

The full list of PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra releases for August can be found below, with indications of which consoles the games are available on:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5, PS4)

Wild Hearts (PS5)

Cult of the Lamb (PS5, PS4)

Ride 5 (PS5)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5, PS4)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4, Streaming Only)

Vacation Simulator (PSVR 2)

TimeSplitters (PlayStation Premium Classics)

TimeSplitters 2 (PlayStation Premium Classics)

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (PlayStation Premium Classics)

Other titles worth checking out are The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich offers many hours of fun; Wild Heartsan experience similar to Monster Hunter; Cult of the Lambwhich lets you create your own ‘cult’; Watch Dogs 2for spy fans; and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker for those who want some action. August looks like it will be a good month for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra members.

Fountain: Free Radical Design.

PS Plus subscribers, until September 2, 2024, can still claim titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

