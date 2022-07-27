If you are a fan of Yakuza and you have playstation plus This news will make your day. Starting in August, the games of this series will begin to arrive. sega to the catalog of this service Sony.

The first to do so will be Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami Y Yakuza Kiwami 2. But the fun will not end there, but later the other installments of the series will arrive before the end of the year.

We talk about Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered Y Yakuza 6: The Song of Life in playstation plus. The vast majority of these titles in the series of Yakuza are starred by Kazuma Kiryuwith one exception.

It is Yakuza: Like A Dragonwhere Ichiban Kasuga He is the main character. He is a Yakuza from a low-ranking family in Tokyo; he spent 18 years of his life locked up in jail.

Only it was for a crime he didn’t actually commit and now he wants to get his revenge. Despite Yakuza: Like A Dragon does not have Kiryū of protagonist the game retains the classic elements of the series.

Among them a main campaign and several secondary stories. They can not miss fun mini-games and other activities. This is how this game and the others offer many hours of fun to fans.

When will Yakuza games start coming to PlayStation Plus?

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will come to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra Y Deluxe starting August 2 and will be available until September 6.

They will be out next month Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami Y Yakuza Kiwami 2 in the same modalities. Regarding the other games, their availability varies. Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered Y Yakuza 5 Remastered They will be in ps plus deluxe.

Instead, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be accessible from PlayStation Plus Extra Y Deluxe. As you can see, they are excellent options for those who have never tried a game in the series or are missing one.

Likewise, for those players who wish to revive any of them and what they left behind. So if you are affiliated with this service, better take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy these great adventures.

