This week the new version of PlayStation Plus will be launched in the Asian market, with different subscription levels. With the closeness of his arrival, new details about him began to emerge. One of them is that PS1 classics will have different filters and resolutions.

In order to give it a more vintage look, PS1 classics within PlayStation Plus can be played with different options. In terms of resolutions they will have: native, 4:3, 16:9 and stretched. Regarding the filters, users will be able to play it without either, with one called ‘retro classic’, and with another known as ‘modern’.

A user of Resetera was the one who shared some images of what the filters will look like in action. For this he used several from the game ‘Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee‘ comparing the different options. The one that looks the most different is the one that uses the mode classic retro.

This filter makes the classics of PS1 within playstation plus look very similar to how they looked at launch. This is because it gives them the appearance of being played on an old 90’s television. Surely many people will like to enjoy it this way, to give it that extra touch of nostalgia.

The new service playstation plus It will arrive on June 13 in these parts of the world. One of its main attractions is the offer of being able to play a selection of classics from the comfort of your current console. With these filters now a subscription looks more striking deluxe.

PlayStation Plus is giving extras to its classics

In addition to these visual options to enjoy the classics, PlayStation Plus added an extra to make you want to play them. It seems that some of them will have integrated trophiesthis way you can increase your collection by playing the PS1 titles of your childhood.

Classics like Siphon Filter, Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, among others. Over time, more from different eras of the Sony console will be added. Will you subscribe to the new service? playstation plus?

