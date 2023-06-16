













Specifically, it will begin at 12:01 am on June 24 and end at 11:59 pm on the 25th of the same month. It should be noted that the times mentioned above apply to local time in each region.

PlayStation Plus is a necessary service to play online titles that have a multiplayer option on Sony consoles.

That is to say, that without this it is not possible to face other people through the Internet or team up with them.

But it is not only useful for that, but also gives access to promotions which tend to vary. Among these are early access to various video games, beta versions, offers and a series of updates.

Fountain: PlayStation.

Another of the options available to PlayStation Plus is to upload up to 100GB of title save files for PlayStation consoles to its servers.

To the aforementioned, we must add three games for download per month at no additional cost. The features mentioned above are available to all subscribers.

But there are some additional ones depending on the type of service chosen, the price of which varies by country and region.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for June includes: ➕Far Cry 6

➕Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

➕Rogue Legacy 2

➕Inscription More on the lineup, plus first details of PS5 game cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members: https://t.co/4XZH9Fzu06 pic.twitter.com/xuvDIzVo83 —PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 14, 2023

How much does PlayStation Plus cost in Mexico?

If after having tried the PlayStation Plus service you want to subscribe in Mexico, you should know the price ranges.

In the PS Plus Essential plan you have to pay $6.99 dollars (MX$119.63) each month, $16.99 (MX$290.76) for three and $39.99 (MX$684.38) for 12.

If we are talking about the Extra, the monthly rate that applies is $10.49 dollars (MX$179.52), the quarterly rate is $27.99 (MX$479.01) and the annual rate is $66.99 (MX$1,146.45).

Fountain: PlayStation.

Regarding the Deluxe for one month they are $11.99 dollars (MX$205.19), for three $31.99 (MX$547.47) and for 12 $76.99 ($1,317.59). These prices are taking into account the dollar at 1 = $17.11 Mexican pesos.

So they may vary depending on the daily price of the US currency. As always, it is up to each person to choose which plan since it is best for them to enjoy the game online on their PS4 or PS5 console.

For additional details consult the complete plans. Apart from PlayStation Plus we have more video game information at EarthGamer.