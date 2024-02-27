













The filtration of Sifu for PlayStation Plus is thanks to the insider known as Billibil-kun. In the past it has been correct several times when it comes to predicting the games that will arrive on the service, so it has a lot of credibility. Now we just have to wait for it to become official and the rest of the games to be announced.

For those who don't know, Every month the PS Plus service offers a trio of free video games to its subscribers. Once you add them to your library, they are yours to enjoy as long as you maintain an active subscription. Several months surprised with quite attractive titles.

Currently PlayStation Plus is still offering the free games for the month of February, in case you haven't downloaded them yet. These are Foamstars, Rolledrome and Steelrisingalmost all of them are available on PS4 and PS5, except for Steerlrising which only has a PS5 version. You have until March 4 to add them to your library if any interest you.

What is Sifu, the new free PlayStation Plus game, about?

Sifuthe leaked free PlayStation Plus game, puts us in control of a martial artist. He goes in search of a group that murdered his father and uses all the teachings at his disposal to exact his revenge.. All with a very careful combat that will make you feel like Bruce Lee.

Source: Sloclap

When he left, he had a very good reception due to the complexity of his combat, since it is not just about pressing buttons. It also has a mechanic where when you die your attacks become stronger, but your life bar is lower. So there is a drive to become the best and beat their levels with the shortest time and least injuries possible.. Will they download it?

