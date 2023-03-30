like every month playstation plus will give away some titles to its subscribers. Now those that will arrive during the month of April at the service have been officially revealed. These include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Tails of Iron and meet your maker.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was one of the launch titles for the PlayStation 5. Here we control the eponymous plush doll on a journey through different settings. Its gameplay is that of a platform game and it is an ideal family title.

In the case of Tails of Iron we find ourselves with a rather dark fantasy story. In it, players take control of a rat prince who must fight those who usurped his throne. Although the protagonists and enemies are animals, tenderness is left behind to make way for brutal confrontations and bloody scenarios.

Finally meet your maker is a first-person video game from the creators of Dead by Daylight. Here are two ways to enjoy it, whether you take on the role of the builder of a deadly dungeon or a thief looking to overcome someone else’s devised dangers. Curiously, this title had already been announced as a day one launch for PlayStation Plus. Does any catch your attention?

How can you download these PlayStation Plus games?

If you are interested in any of these PlayStation Plus April games, just have an active subscription. These titles are available for absolutely all your subscription levels. So fear not, as it is not necessary to have the extra or deluxe levels.

Source: PlayStation

If you are not going to play or download them right now, but are interested in having them in your library, you can do that too. You just have to go to the service tab where the games are and press the ‘add to library’ button. So you can download them when you have time and it won’t matter that the month has already ended when they were given away. The April games will be available from April 4 to May 1.

