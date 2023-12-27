













The first of these PlayStation Plus gifts puts us in control of Amicia de Rune. She is a young woman whose brother is the carrier of something called the taint. This gives him the power to control the rats, which is sought by several high-ranking officials who will not hesitate at anything to achieve it.

The second is Evil West which gives us control of a monster-hunting cowboy who seeks to defend the old west from different creatures. Its gameplay is similar to that of the recent God of War, with a large arsenal of weapons at our disposal. Which combine the typical rifles and pistols of the old west with curious technological advances and magical.

Finally we come to Nobody Saves the Worlda colorful little dungeon crawler from the creators of Guacamelee. In it we control Nobody, a being who with the help of a magic wand can transform into different beings and overcome their problems. This and the other PlayStation Plus games can be downloaded from January 2. Will everyone come down?

How can I get these PlayStation Plus games?

What you must do to get these games is be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. It should be noted that you do not have to be part of the highest levels; by subscribing to Essential you can already receive three free games each month. Same ones that you can keep as long as you are a user.

If you already have an active subscription, all you have to do is wait for them to be available. Starting January 2 you can go to the PS Plus tab on the home page on your console and you will find them. From there, just add them to your library or download them to make them yours. Which one caught your attention?

