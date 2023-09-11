













It should be noted that this list of titles was leaked, but whoever did it has an impeccable track record. According to this information, on September 19, six games will arrive in the PlayStation Plus Exta and Deluxe catalog. Here we leave you the list with them.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Star Ocean The Divine Force

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Unpacking

As you can see there will be quite a variety between all these titles. Not to mention, many of them were critically acclaimed upon arrival. So the theory that it is a movement so that its subscribers do not get so bothered by the price increase seems more and more true. Which of them will you enjoy on PlayStation Plus?

How can you claim these PlayStation Plus games?

There is a difference that we must make and that is that these are not one of the games that PlayStation Plus gives away every month. These are new additions to the catalog of games that users of the Extra and Deluxe levels have access to. So only they will be able to enjoy them at no extra cost.

These tiers work similarly to Xbox Game Pass. Users have a catalog of games that they can easily download and enjoy, but these are not theirs. They must keep their subscription active or they will not be able to play them anymore unless they purchase them. Are you already subscribed to any of these levels?

