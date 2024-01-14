This week, Sony announced the lineup of games coming to its catalog this month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumbut there was the strange case of the inclusion of a title reported by some sources, then promptly removed: it's about Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare for PS1, which may be added later.
Apparently, the game was part of a first post on X posted from the official PlayStation UK account, but there are no screenshots left of the message in question. However, some reactions remained, as well as some traces taken from other sources.
The game was removed quickly and without further explanation, but the idea is that it can still be part of the Premium catalog in a next momentperhaps from next month, although it is difficult to make precise predictions at this point.
Some traces remain
Shortly after the issue of the PlayStation UK tweet, the official British channel PlayStation Access also published a video also containing Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare among the games arriving in January on PlayStation Plus Premium.
After the correction, he removed the video and published another version without the game inside, but at least a trace of this remained in the tweet above. The fact that various social channels seemed ready for the eventuality of the game's launch suggests that this is the case anyway scheduledsooner or later.
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare is would be the fourth chapter of the horror series that invented, so to speak, the survival horror genre as we know it today. Released in 2001, it hasn't achieved the appeal of the original classics but it's still a title that can still be interesting.
The next launch of the new Alone in the Dark, however, could represent a favorable opportunity to rediscover this lesser-known chapter of the series, so we await any clarifications, while we remember the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of January 2024 announced by Sony.
