This week, Sony announced the lineup of games coming to its catalog this month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumbut there was the strange case of the inclusion of a title reported by some sources, then promptly removed: it's about Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare for PS1, which may be added later.

Apparently, the game was part of a first post on X posted from the official PlayStation UK account, but there are no screenshots left of the message in question. However, some reactions remained, as well as some traces taken from other sources.

The game was removed quickly and without further explanation, but the idea is that it can still be part of the Premium catalog in a next momentperhaps from next month, although it is difficult to make precise predictions at this point.