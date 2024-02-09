On the occasion of Valentine's Day, PlayStation has decided to launch a series of initiatives and offers that concern both games and subscriptions to subscription services. In fact, until February 14th, players who have subscribed to a PlayStation subscription service will be able to benefit from a special promotion on Direct.PlayStation.com. By purchasing two or more items from the official PlayStation online store, for a total value of more than 100 euros, you will be able to enjoy a 15% discount on the total purchase.

From February 6, the gaming experience on PlayStation will be further enriched with the addition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to the catalog of trial version titles for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Premium plan. The game, the latest creation from Insomniac Games , immerses players in the adventures of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, committed to facing the threat of Kraven and the terrifying Venom. Subscribers will have the opportunity to try the game for a limited period of 2 hours, with the guarantee of being able to keep their trophies and progress if they decide to purchase the full version.

Also starting from February 6th until March 4th, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to enrich their game library at no additional cost. Among the new features available are Foamstars, an online party shooter created by Square Enix and available exclusively on PlayStation Plus; Rollerdrome, which combines action on skates and shooting in a mix with a very particular artistic style; and Steelrising, an action role-playing game starring automatons. Finally, until February 11th, users who log in with their PSN account on PlayStation Store will have the opportunity to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra for 12 months at the price of the Essential subscription, an offer reserved exclusively for new subscribers .