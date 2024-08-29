Since Sony copied Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass with its PlayStation Plus, both services have evolved considerably, as competition has caused both memberships to develop new ideas and adjust the benefits they provide to their users.

Today, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are relatively different services but they share similarities, such as having a catalog of games, online multiplayer, a very high cost for a pittance of service, among many other things.

In this article we will see the differences and prices between the different plans that each membership has and which of both services is more worthwhile in 2024 in case you were thinking of buying one console or the other.

Comparison between PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass

Subscription Plans (Prices and Differences)

Each membership has different subscription plans, which will cost more or less depending on what characteristics you have as a user and what needs you seek to cover with the membership.

In the case of Xbox Game Pass the service offers 3 types of membership: Core, PC and Ultimate. Their monthly prices are as follows.

PC: $179 MXN

Core: $169 MXN

Ultimate: $299 MXN

Each service offers different new and shared features, the most notable being that each one works for a different console, since PC is the Game Pass service for computers, Core is for console users, and Ultimate combines both along with other new benefits.

Xbox Game Pass for PC It allows you to access the games catalog, offers and discounts on certain titles; it also comes with the EA Play service so you can choose from a list of more video games.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass Core offers the possibility of playing games online (online multiplayer), access to a reduced game catalogue and many exclusive offers and discounts for certain titles.

Finally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate It offers the same things we saw with Core and PC but adds new benefits, such as the ability to play games from the cloud with the Cloud Gaming service, which is still in development.

Source: Xbox

On the other hand, PlayStation Plus It is something similar, since the service offers three types: Essential, Extra and Deluxe; whose prices are:

Essential (1 month): $140 MXN

Essential (3 months): $330 MXN

Essential (1 year): $1,080 MXN

Extra (1 month): $200 MXN

Extra (3 months): $550 MXN

Extra (1 year): $1,850 MXN

Deluxe (1 month): $230 MXN

Deluxe (3 months): $630 MXN

Deluxe (1 year): $2,100 MXN

Each of these plans is only available on PlayStation consoles, as there is no compatibility with PCs like Xbox Game Pass does.

PlayStation Plus Essentials lets you get monthly games, access to online multiplayer, exclusive PS Plus discounts, branded digital content, cloud storage, and Share Play.

In addition, PlayStation Plus Extra It offers you the same as Essentials but with more benefits, such as being able to access the games catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics, a service that will give us some of the company’s most famous video games.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Deluxe brings what we saw in Extra and Essentials but with a new catalog full of classic video games from the company, free trials of games that we can play exclusively and a huge list of Sony Pictures movies that are available to watch.

Source: PlayStation

Games Catalog

It’s a bit difficult to decide which membership has a better catalog, Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, since it’s quite subjective to choose which titles are better than others. However, there are certain notable differences between both lists of video games, such as the average rating of each title and the number of games that each service has.

Source: Xbox

For example, Xbox Game Pass has approximately 452 titles in its catalog, while PlayStation Plus has a total of 455, only 3 more games than its rival.

Even knowing that PlayStation Plus has more games, they are also of higher quality than those of Xbox Game Pass, since averaging the ratings of each title within both catalogs we know that Sony’s service has almost two thirds more than Microsoft’s in terms of games above a rating of 8.

Source: PlayStation

On the other hand, PlayStation Plus also has fewer games on average that fall below the global average rating of 5, so in terms of statistics and popular criticism we know that Sony’s membership is superior, however, this does not mean that Microsoft’s game catalog is bad.

Which service is better?

We have finally come to a conclusion, where we will solve the big question of this article: Which of these services is the best? Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus?

Let’s start with the money. At first glance it seems that Xbox Game Pass has better prices than PlayStation Plus, comparing “Core” and “PC” with the “Extra” plan of PS Plus are up to 20-30 pesos cheaper. However, when we look at the difference between “Deluxe” and “Ultimate” we can see that it is the other way around.

Xbox also has the advantage that its membership can be played on PC or even on mobile devices, justifying the high price of Game Pass Ultimate. This feature is probably the strongest argument for Microsoft’s membership, as the ability to play your games from wherever you want is very convenient.

On the other hand, we have already analyzed that PlayStation Plus stands out in quality above the affordable price of Xbox Game Pass, it may not have compatibility with computers and cell phones but the games you can find and the services you can access are valuable enough to make up for this lack.

The harsh and sad reality is that both services are not worth it, as their high prices do not really correspond to what they deliver month after month, since beyond the first 15 titles, the catalogs are mostly full of mediocre games such as generic simulation or racing games that nobody wants to play.

Both services depend a lot on the personal tastes of each user, and of course on the console you play on, both are equally bad and neither is really worth it.

