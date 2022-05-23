There is still a month left until the launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in Italy with attached catalog of games for PS1 and PSPbut on the other hand we can cheer the wait thanks to this video that shows the new features add-ons for classic games emulated on PS5 and PS4.

The video was made by the MP1st editorial team and uses as an example the unforgettable Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, one of the titles already sold separately on the Asian PlayStation Store, a market in which Extra and Premium will debut tomorrow, May 24th.

In the first part of the video we can see the various video format options, which include Native Resolution, 1: 1, 4: 3 for 16:10, 4: 3 for 16: 9, Square Pixels and Wide Zoom. The latter enlarges the image to fit the entire screen, with all the pros and cons of the case. Next, the three graphic filters Default, Classic Retro (which applies a CRT effect) and Modern are shown.

As already known, it is possible to call up a special menu for save the game and quickly load a save at any time. In particular, the uploads are instantaneous and can also be exploited to avoid waiting times from the start of the application to the arrival in the main menu. Staying on the subject, you can upload your classic game saves to the cloud.

Last, but not least, the function “rewind” to rewind time by a few seconds and, in Oddworld’s case, save Abe from a horrible death.

The above should be broadly all the extra features available for all PS1 and PSP games coming with the debut of PlayStation Plus and Extra. However, we know that in some cases there may be other additional elements particularly inviting, such as higher resolution and framerates, trophy support and apparently also online multiplayer.