I have had my quarrels with Sony’s new look PlayStation Plus subscription service – I signed up to the Premium tier on its revamp, and since then have been left a little underwhelmed by its PS1 offerings.

However, one PlayStation 1 game that many have dabbled with since its release on PlayStation Plus is Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, the tie-in game for Pixar and Disney’s 1999 animation film.

In fact, this game is actually third on Sony’s most played classic games for 2022, sitting only behind Mafia: Definitive Edition and God of War 3 Remastered. This makes it the most played PlayStation Plus PS1 game of 2022.

I must admit, I’d never played this game when I read the list (which was shared as part of Sony’s annual wrap-up feature). But when I saw it had made the PS Plus’ top five, I decided it was time to rectify this and booted up Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue for myself.

Let me start by setting the scene for you. Woody has just been scooped up by greedy toy collector Al McWhiggin after accidentally turning up during a yard sale. Seeing this theft, Buzz and Andy’s fellow toys realize they have to save Woody, so Buzz heroically slides down the drainpipe to give chase. However, his attempts by him are unsuccessful (for now) and he returns home dejected. Thus begins Level 1: Andy’s House.



Buzz took a bit of a beating when I first started the game up.

Following this introduction to the game I set about negotiating the perils of a young child’s bedroom.

Having two children myself, I am well aware of the hazards of a rogue Lego brick or two, but this was another level. Before I even really got my bearings I was being shot at by flying robots. Unsure of how to access Buzz’s laser, I heroically fled onto a nearby shelving unit, where I discovered a handy zip-line that allowed me to beeline my way into a cot. I then managed to work out how to use Buzz’s laser (it is more than just a fancy red light in this game), whereupon I unhooked the cot sides and dashed to the freedom of the hallway.

Here, I collected some coins, shimmied up a plant before shimmying once more up a hanging rope into the attic. Now came the chance to redeem myself, as here I was met with a mini-boss – and I knew how to use my lasers.

This mini-boss was a robot who enjoyed chasing me and knocking me down. He was a bit of a pest to be honest. However, he could only chase me for so long before his batteries needed a bit of a rest, and that meant I could strike. Eventually, victory was mine and I was rewarded with a Pizza Planet token for my efforts.



I also saved Bo Peep’s sheep when I was in the attic.

After this confrontation, I made my way back downstairs and into the garage, where another challenge awaited me. This time, I was to race a sentient remote controlled car around Andy’s family’s full sized car three times. Obstacles lay in my way of course, requiring both Buzz’s laser and his impressive jumping skill from him to clear.

On completion of this challenge, I was once again rewarded with a Pizza Planet token.



Rev your engines!

I left the game here, and handed the controls over to my son who, in all honesty, seemed much more enthusiastic about the whole thing than I was.

Will I go back and finish this game? I had a quick look online and most playthroughs seem to last a few hours, so it could easily be fitted in one evening. However, I have also recently downloaded the Mass Effect trilogy, and right now I think it is fair to say I know which one I would rather spend my time on.

Sorry to be a buzzkill, Buzz, but Commander Shepard has the upper hand on this one, at least for now.