Both games will be available from the first day they go on sale. sea ​​of ​​stars It will be released on August 29, 2023, while almost all other video games will be on the 15th of the month said before. It’s just a matter of waiting.

sea ​​of ​​stars is a turn-based RPG with a classic look and feel developed by Sabotage, but with modern elements, while Moving Out 2 It’s a kind of moving simulator.

This game can be played solo or with more players online and includes several improvements over its predecessor.

It even has cross-play or cross-play. But as we previously mentioned there is more to enjoy in PlayStation Plus.

What are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus?

The full list of titles coming to PlayStation Plus starting in mid-August is as follows:

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5)

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (PS4, PS5)

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)

Source of Madness (PS4, PS5)

Cursed to Golf (PS4, PS5)

Dreams (PS4)

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (PS4, PS5)

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS4, PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS4, PS5)

Spellforce III Reinforced (PS4)

Midnight Fight Express (PS4)

PlayStation advises that Witch Queen It is only available as a download and requires destiny 2 on PS4 or PS5 to work.

As to dreams also has included Trainthe most recent game from Media Molecule, and regarding Lawn Mowing Simulator its release will be until August 28.

Apart from the general catalog of PlayStation Plus there are details of PlayStation Premium/Classics, which includes the following titles:

MediEvil: Resurrection (PS4, PS5)

Ape Escape: On the Loose (PS4, PS5)

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS4, PS5)

