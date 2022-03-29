Shortly before the official announcement, a leak showed the games that will be added to playstation plusthe online gaming subscription for this platform, which month after month it gives away two titles to all its members.

The games that will be included in this subscription are from studios close to PlayStation and, generally, from past generations. For April 2022, these are the free games:

Slay The Spire (PS4)

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

The future of PlayStation Plus

Although Sony refused for several years, it has finally announced the improvement of its monthly subscription for online gaming, which will have a system similar to that of Xbox Game Pass, offering a catalog of free games when contracting it.

This will have different levels of benefits and price, unlike Game Pass that only has the base subscription and the Ultimate subscription. The different versions will be:

PlayStation Plus Essential

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

PlayStation Plus Premium

The titles that will be part of each package have yet to be revealed, but these will include titles from all generations of PlayStationeither as native emulation within PS5 or as cloud game playback.

