The announcement of the new PlayStation Plus has unleashed the fantasies of many professionals and enthusiasts, coming to the certain, as obvious, conclusion that this is not an “anti” Xbox Game Pass. The merger between the previous iteration and PlayStation Now therefore certainly expands the offer proposed to Sony and non-Sony users, but there is still a long way to go.

On the official launch period, June has always been a primary objective, but plans seem to have changed, at least in Asia. In fact, on this continent, the date is brought forward to May 23, to then arrive as expected in June (to be precise the first of the month) in Japan.

On June 13 it will be the Americas’ turn, while here in Europe, we will have to wait until 22, perhaps. Yes, because the European date is the only one with the wording “target”, that is the objective set for the exit of the service. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine certainly does not allow long-term planning and this is probably also the factor that is influencing Sony’s choices.

Source: PlayStation Blog