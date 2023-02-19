The Legend of Dragoons is finally set to make a comeback, arriving next week within the catalog of Playstation Plus Premiumand with the relaunch also comes a novelty related to the game, namely support for i trophieswhich appears to have been confirmed by a source close to the matter.

This is a feature that is gaining traction among the classic games revived within the highest tier of PlayStation Plus, as we also saw recently for Super Stardust Portable, aaddition which will surely please users subscribed to the Sony service. The Legend of Dragoon will therefore also allow you to unlock trophies in this digital re-edition on PlayStation Plus Premium, to the delight of objective hunters.

The confirmation comes from TrueTrophies, a site specialized in the field of trophies, which has found clear traces of these in the database, relating to The Legend of Dragoon. Although this obviously does not change the game itself that much, it can represent a further incentive to take back the classic title years after its release.

On the other hand, The Legend of Dragoon remains one of the most loved games in the catalog of the first PlayStationlong requested by users in the new PlayStation Plus Premium program and finally arriving with the games announced on PS Plus Extra and Premium in February 2023.