Like every month, the PlayStation Blog lets us know which games will be added and which will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the current month.

The catalog is accessible to all those who have subscribed to PlayStation Plusthe paid service to be able to play online and obtain further privileges, in its Extra form (PS4/PS5 game catalog) or Premium (which adds the catalog of classics).

Let’s start with the breakdowns: which games will leave the catalog on June 20?

9 Monkeys of Shaolin PS4

John Wick Hex PS4

No Straight Roads PS4

Party Hard PS4

Red Faction PS4

Red Faction II PS4

Redeemer Enhanced Edition PS4

Wytchwood PS5, PS4

Agents of Mayhem PS4

Ash of Gods Redemption PS4

KeyWe PS5, PS4

Black Mirror PS4

Defense Grid 2 PS4

Descenders PS4

Fire Pro Wrestling World PS4

Gods Will Fall PS4

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition PS4

The additionshowever, have been reported both on the official PlayStation website and via a tweet of the official PlayStation Italia Twitter profile e are the following:

Rogue Legacy 2

Far cry 6

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Encryption

Soulstice

Tacoma

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Killing Floor 2

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator

A Hat in Time

card

forager

Dodgeball Academy

The Wild at Heart

Redout 2

thief

MX vs ATV Legends

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!

My Friend Peppa Pig

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Elex 2

We point you out in particular some titles that should not be missing in your collection: following the recent announcement of The Talos Principle 2 we believe there is no better time to try its predecessor.

Another very interesting title which is worth a try, in addition to the colossal Far Cry 6, is Encryptiona psychological horror that will be capable of upsetting the… cards on the table again and again.