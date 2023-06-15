Like every month, the PlayStation Blog lets us know which games will be added and which will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the current month.
The catalog is accessible to all those who have subscribed to PlayStation Plusthe paid service to be able to play online and obtain further privileges, in its Extra form (PS4/PS5 game catalog) or Premium (which adds the catalog of classics).
Let’s start with the breakdowns: which games will leave the catalog on June 20?
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin PS4
- John Wick Hex PS4
- No Straight Roads PS4
- Party Hard PS4
- Red Faction PS4
- Red Faction II PS4
- Redeemer Enhanced Edition PS4
- Wytchwood PS5, PS4
- Agents of Mayhem PS4
- Ash of Gods Redemption PS4
- KeyWe PS5, PS4
- Black Mirror PS4
- Defense Grid 2 PS4
- Descenders PS4
- Fire Pro Wrestling World PS4
- Gods Will Fall PS4
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition PS4
The additionshowever, have been reported both on the official PlayStation website and via a tweet of the official PlayStation Italia Twitter profile e are the following:
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Far cry 6
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Encryption
- Soulstice
- Tacoma
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Killing Floor 2
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
- Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
- A Hat in Time
- card
- forager
- Dodgeball Academy
- The Wild at Heart
- Redout 2
- thief
- MX vs ATV Legends
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Elex 2
We point you out in particular some titles that should not be missing in your collection: following the recent announcement of The Talos Principle 2 we believe there is no better time to try its predecessor.
Another very interesting title which is worth a try, in addition to the colossal Far Cry 6, is Encryptiona psychological horror that will be capable of upsetting the… cards on the table again and again.
